CATHERINE: FULL BODY Releases Its Sixth Adult Drama Theater Video

Developer Studio Zero's upcoming PS4 and PS Vita game, Catherine: Full Body , has released a new video for its Adult Drama Theater series. Here is more on the game.

The official atlustube YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.19 trailer for the upcoming mystery video game Catherine: Full Body. The video deals the protagonist's problems with the Catherines. This trailer is the sixth installment in the "adult drama theater" series.

A code with access to Joker will be part of the first few copies of the game in Japan. The character will be a DLC that can be purchased later. Vincent Brooks (played by Koichi Yamadera) is our protagonist in this game, he must choose between one of the three Catherines. The game will take you through various scenarios where your choice on the action taken will change up the game's route. Different choices meaning different endings.

SEGA describes the game as having "action puzzle". There will be various sequences where moving ahead will only be possible if you solve the problem in front of you. The game will be out on February 14, 2019 on Japan and has a 2019 release date for North America.

