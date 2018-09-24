CATHERINE: FULL BODY Reveals New Information Regarding Story And Gameplay

The official SEGA site has released a lot of new information for the Catherine: Full Body game. They describe the story, the main characters, the game modes available and the contents of the Limited Edition of the game.



Here is the official description of the story by SEGA:

The main character Vincent who lives in some regional cities. My relationship with lover Catherine will be five years, but there is rethinking in an unconscious single life, and marriage is not being fun.



One day, Vincent encounters her favorite beautiful woman with a bar at hand and unexpectedly cheating on her. Although it is Vincent going to the right so as not to get cheating, I begin to receive favor with pianist Lynn who lost memory.



Meanwhile, strange rumors start to flow in the city - "The cheating man will fall into a nightmare - if you lose your life in a dream, you will die even in the real world"



Can Vincent escape the nightmare! What? At the end of the battlefield that occurs one after another, Vincent's choice is the future ...! What?

Vincent Brooks (played by Koichi Yamadera) is our protagonist in this game, he must choose between one of the three Catherines.



The game will take you through various scenarios where your choice on the action taken will change up the game's route. Different choices meaning different endings.



SEGA describes the game as having "action puzzle". There will be various sequences where moving ahead will only be possible if you solve the problem in front of you.



The game will have 4 difficulties: safety, easy, normal and hard. It ranges from wanting to have a chill time to let me see what I can do against a smart A.I.



Over 500 stages are promised, so many scenarios you can spend a long time playing with.



The site also gives information on every Catherine , we encourage you to check it out and read their descriptions.



Here is what the Limited Edition of the game will include: (played by Koichi Yamadera) is our protagonist in this game, he must choose between one of the threeThe game will take you through various scenarios where your choice on the action taken will change up the game's route. Different choices meaning different endings.describes the game as having. There will be various sequences where moving ahead will only be possible if you solve the problem in front of you.The game will have 4 difficulties: safety, easy, normal and hard. It ranges from wanting to have a chill time to let me see what I can do against a smart A.I.Over 500 stages are promised, so many scenarios you can spend a long time playing with., we encourage you to check it out and read their descriptions.Here is what theof the game will include:

2 soundtracks of the previous album "Catherine", a complete new soundtrack of the "Full Body" version and a gorgeous voice actor roundtable discussion & audio commentary by special recording The set version of the CD set summarized in!



Catherine Original Soundtrack

Catherine Classical Arrange Soundtrack

Catherine Full Body Soundtrack

Voice Actor Roundtable Discussion & Audio Commentary



Catherine · Full Body Art Book A



Collection of setting materials containing many character illustrations and art setting drawings drawn up and raised for this work. You can enjoy the rich world view of "Catherine · Full Body" at hand anytime. (DVD Tall Case Size · 44 pages)



Two types of download codes that make special content suitable for the name of DLC product code type 2 FULL BODY.



Catherine "Ideal voice" All voice set



Popular female voice actor Product code that nine voice was set. By adding, you can usually change the game voices of Catherine (cheating partner), which can be selected from two people, from among up to 11 people. Please find your own ideal Katherine.



Special content "Nero glass (Nero glasses)"



Wonderful glasses (excluding some scenes ) that Vincent will wear, event scenes and all the characters appearing in the time at the bar will be visible as sexy sleepwear. A special item without doubt that you will be surprised by the unexpected character's surprising sleepwear.