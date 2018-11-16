CATHERINE: FULL BODY Shares New Trailer Showcasing The DLC Voice Pack

Developer Studio Zero's upcoming PS4 and PS Vita game, Catherine: Full Body, has released a new trailer focusing on the DLC voice packs for Catherine. Here is more information on the game.

The official atlustube YouTube channel has uploaded a new 35 second trailer that focuses on the DLC voice packs for Catherine. The video shows when the voice actor is changing, that way is easier for fans to identify them. The voice pack is titled "Ideal Voice" and it includes 11 different voices Catherine can have, the site states that players can "experience special content that stimulates your eardrum".



Here are the voice actors included in the voice pack: Miyuki Sawashiro – Original, Mamiko Noto, Ami Koshimisu, Aoi Yuuki, Yui Horie, Kana Asumi, Haruka Tomatsu, Megumi Toyoguchi, Rie Kugimiya, Rina Sato and Nana Mizuki.



Vincent Brooks (played by Koichi Yamadera) is our protagonist in this game, he must choose between one of the three Catherines. The game will take you through various scenarios where your choice on the action taken will change up the game's route. Different choices meaning different endings.



SEGA describes the game as having "action puzzle". There will be various sequences where moving ahead will only be possible if you solve the problem in front of you. The game will be out on February 14, 2019 on Japan and has a 2019 release date for North America.





