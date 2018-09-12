Check Out KINGDOM HEARTS III's Opening Cinematic "Movie Trailer" Which Features "Face My Fears"

Kingdom Hearts III has a new trailer, this time focusing on the game's opening cinematic. We also get to hear some of Hikaru Utada and Skrillex's "Face My Fears" theme.





As well as a look at the game's awesome, opening cinematic; over the top we can here the game's theme.

The theme is called "Face My Fears" and is a collaboration between Japanese singer-songwriter Hikaru Utada and American musician Skrillex. The song will release on January 19th, just ten days before the game itself, and is available to pre-order now.



Check it out below:

Here's a sneak peek at how the epic adventure begins 👀



Check out the #KingdomHearts III opening movie trailer, featuring the first listen of @utadahikaru & @skrillex's song "Face My Fears"! 🎶



Pre-order the song from 9pm PST today/12am EST tomorrow!

👉 https://t.co/jtrdcWyMrt pic.twitter.com/4mcMarIO9E — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) December 9, 2018

What do you think of the new trailer? Are you looking forward to Kingdom Hearts III?

Kingdom Hearts III is set to release on January 29th, 2019 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.