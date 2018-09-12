Check Out KINGDOM HEARTS III's Opening Cinematic "Movie Trailer" Which Features "Face My Fears"
Kingdom Hearts III is just over a month away and Square Enix have dropped yet another trailer for the long-awaited sequel. This one focuses on the game's opening movie cinematic.
Kingdom Hearts III has a new trailer, this time focusing on the game's opening cinematic. We also get to hear some of Hikaru Utada and Skrillex's "Face My Fears" theme.
This trailer must be one of the three promised by Tetsuya Nomura to arrive in December. As well as a look at the game's awesome, opening cinematic; over the top we can here the game's theme.
The theme is called "Face My Fears" and is a collaboration between Japanese singer-songwriter Hikaru Utada and American musician Skrillex. The song will release on January 19th, just ten days before the game itself, and is available to pre-order now.
Check it out below:
What do you think of the new trailer? Are you looking forward to Kingdom Hearts III?
Kingdom Hearts III is set to release on January 29th, 2019 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
