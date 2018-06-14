Check Out New Footage Of DRAGON BALL LEGENDS In Conan O'Brien's Clueless Gamer

Conan O'Brien has this 'Clueless Gamer' segment in his show where he plays different games while attempting to look decent at it. Ron Funches joins him as they tackle 'Dragon Ball Legends'.

As his usual videos go, they open up with talking about the game in question. In this case, there's a lot of talk about mobile games and how they're good for playing on the total. As for why Goku isn't a good dad, Funches hilariously added "he's always away from his kids for himself or he's dead." You're right, Ron, you're totally right.





Dragon Ball Legends is available now in the app store by Bandai Namco, the team behind the popular console/PC games.

According to the mobile game's official description:

Get ready for the all-new Dragon Ball smartphone game that fans around the world have been waiting for! Battle it out in high quality 3D stages with character voicing! Enjoy 1 on 1 action against rival players from across the globe!

Card Action Battles with Intuitive Controls

- Easily control your favorite DB fighters.

- Unleash fierce combos and explosive special moves with the touch of a finger!

Worldwide Versus Battles

- Real-time battles against DB fans from around the world.

- Power up your own character and crush the competition!

Original Storyline

- Play as the all new character designed by Akira Toriyama!

- Experience a new adventure with Goku and all your favorite characters.