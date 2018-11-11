Check Out This Awesome New Trailer For KINGDOM HEARTS III Which Debuted At X018

Square Enix recently debuted a brand new trailer for Kingdom Hearts III , during the X018 event, which sees Sora meet a plethora of Disney characters. Check it out...

We get another look at other Disney characters, like those of Tangled and Big Hero 6, but we also get a look at a new couple as Sora and the gang venture into "The Hundred Acre Wood" and meet Winnie The Pooh and the rest of Christopher Robin's pals. With Kingdom Hearts III about two months away from release, Square Enix presented the game at the recent X018 event with an awesome brand, new trailer.

What do you think of the new trailer? Are you looking forward to the upcoming Kingdom Hearts game?

Kingdom Hearts III will be releasing for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 19th.