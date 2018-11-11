Check Out This Awesome New Trailer For KINGDOM HEARTS III Which Debuted At X018
With Kingdom Hearts III about two months away from release, Square Enix presented the game at the recent X018 event with an awesome brand, new trailer.
Square Enix recently debuted a brand new trailer for Kingdom Hearts III, during the X018 event, which sees Sora meet a plethora of Disney characters. Check it out...
We get another look at other Disney characters, like those of Tangled and Big Hero 6, but we also get a look at a new couple as Sora and the gang venture into "The Hundred Acre Wood" and meet Winnie The Pooh and the rest of Christopher Robin's pals.
Check it out below:
What do you think of the new trailer? Are you looking forward to the upcoming Kingdom Hearts game?
Kingdom Hearts III will be releasing for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 19th.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]