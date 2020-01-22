Check Out This In-Game Screenshots From The Recently Announced CAPTAIN TSUBASA: RISE OF NEW CHAMPIONS

Get ready to experience the thrill of the game and all the heart-pounding moments when Captain Tsubasa hits the field in 2020! pic.twitter.com/prIROS3Iml

The latest Captain Tsubasa game with toon shading and realistic effects! Part of the globally popular Captain Tsubasa series, this title has anime-like graphics that are familiar even overseas. The detailed presentation of every single style of our popular characters will heat up battles of the new Captain Tsubasa game!