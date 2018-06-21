CLANNAD's PS4 Game Release Date Has Been Announced By Prototype

Video game company Prototype has released a clip showcasing the PlayStation 4 version of the Clannad novel. If you are into collecting disks, you are out of luck, the game will be digital-only.

Prototype has said the game will launch in the United States as digital-only. However, the PlayStaion 4 disc version or physical version that shipped in Japan has an English text option. If you know some peopel over there maybe they can get the disc for you, if you are that into collecting. Prototype will distribute to other regions like Europe.



The visual novel is available on the PC with Steam, Sekai Project was able to release it thanks to a Kickstarter campaign. They also released the Clannad: Side Stories visual novel.

The original novel has been ported to PS2, PS3, PSP, Xbox 360, PS Vita and phones all over Japan.



An anime movie and two anime series have come out from the game. Here is a synopsis: