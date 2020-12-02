Colourful, New Japanese SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Movie Poster Has Surfaced Online
Sonic the Hedgehog stars Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, James Marsden as Tom Wachowksi, Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski, and (last but not least) Ben Schwartz as the voice of the titular, blue speedster. Jeff Fowler serves as director — and its more or less his directorial debut.
An awesome, new poster for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie has surfaced online. This time around; it's Japanese, colourful, and overall pretty awesome. Check it out...
With just days to go until the live-action video game movie arrives in theatres, Paramount Pictures has released an awesome, new poster. This is on top of the countless other posters, stills, clips, TV spots, and featurettes that have been released over the course of the past couple weeks — check out the most recent of the latter here.
This poster is Japanese (as is evident by the text up and down the left and right side as well as the logo itself) and features both the iconic hero and villain. It's colorful and overall pretty awesome — to the point that many fans think it's the best one yet. Check it out below (via Gamefragger):
Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog speeds into theatres on February 14th, 2020.
