COMPILE HEART Gave Us A First Look Of Ryusei no Varnir PS4 RPG Coming In October

Compile Heart put together an urgent press conference to announce a new RPG. Next up for the company is a PS4 RPG called Valneer of the Dragon Star, which is due out in Japan on October.

Compile Heart revealed a new role-playing game titled Ryūsei no Varnir: Ecdysis of the dragon (Varnir of the Dragon Star: Ecdysis of the dragon) and opened a website for the game. The site is streaming a teaser video for the game, showing the staff and cast and teasing the game's story.

Compile Heart also teased a new game project with a "Witches x Dragons" theme.







The video begins commanding witches to consume dragons to live, and teases the story as being set in "a world where the bones of dragons tower over all," and centering on "a boy who possesses the power of witches, and witches who fight against the dragon's curse."





The game will ship in Japan for the PlayStation 4 on October 11.

The game has various character designs, they are as follows (from left to right in image below):

(Character name romanizations are not official)

Daiki Abe as Zefy (designed by Riruru Meikyū)

Sayaka Senbongi as Minessa (designed by Hyperdimesnion Neptunia's Manamitsu)

Ayaka Fukuhara as Karikaro (designed by Mary Skelter and Death end re;Quest's Kei Nanameda)

Hisako Tōjō as Laponette (designed by Record of Agarest War and Genkai Tokki's Katsuyuki Hirano)

Sachika Misawa as Charlotta (designed by Fairy Fencer's Tsunako)