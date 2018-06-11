CONCEPTION PLUS Video Game Is Out On January 2019 In Japan

Publisher Spike Chunsoft has announced that the upcoming role-playing game, Conception Plus: Ore no Kodomo wo Undekure!, will be launching on January 31st, 2019 in Japan and exclusively for the PlayStation 4. The price tag is 5,980 yen.



Fans that pre-order the physical edition of game will receive a 28-track CD titled Original Soundtrack: Rebirth. This CD includes the following: the game's background music, a shorter version of the opening theme, a long version of the ending and other materials not specified.



A Digital Deluxe Edition is available as well, giving every Star Maiden a swimsuit costume. This edition has a price tag of 8,618 yen with tax included. If you pre-order any of these two editions, a 10 percent discount will be awarded.





























