CONCEPTION PLUS Video Game Reveals New TV Commercial
The official Spike-Chunsoft YouTube channel has uploaded a new 30 second television commercial teasing the release date of the video game Conception Plus for the PlayStation 4. The video has a couple of gameplay shots where fans can see how the mechanics will play out and the style of animation the game is taking. There are several scenes with the characters interacting and talking to each other as well, that way the dialogue boxes are shown.
Developer Spike's upcoming role-playing video game, Conception Plus, has released a new television commercial. Here is more information on the video and the game.
The game will be launching on January 31st, 2019 in Japan and exclusively for the PlayStation 4. The price tag is 5,980 yen. Fans that pre-order the physical edition of game will receive a 28-track CD titled Original Soundtrack: Rebirth. This CD includes the following: the game's background music, a shorter version of the opening theme, a long version of the ending and other materials not specified.
A Digital Deluxe Edition is available as well, giving every Star Maiden a swimsuit costume. This edition has a price tag of 8,618 yen with tax included. If you pre-order any of these two editions, a 10 percent discount will be awarded.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]