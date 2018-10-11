CONCEPTION PLUS Video Game Reveals New TV Commercial

Developer Spike's upcoming role-playing video game, Conception Plus , has released a new television commercial. Here is more information on the video and the game.

The official Spike-Chunsoft YouTube channel has uploaded a new 30 second television commercial teasing the release date of the video game Conception Plus for the PlayStation 4. The video has a couple of gameplay shots where fans can see how the mechanics will play out and the style of animation the game is taking. There are several scenes with the characters interacting and talking to each other as well, that way the dialogue boxes are shown.

The game will be launching on January 31st, 2019 in Japan and exclusively for the PlayStation 4. The price tag is 5,980 yen. Fans that pre-order the physical edition of game will receive a 28-track CD titled Original Soundtrack: Rebirth. This CD includes the following: the game's background music, a shorter version of the opening theme, a long version of the ending and other materials not specified.