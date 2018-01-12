CONCEPTION PLUS Video Game Shares Character Introduction Trailer

Developer Spike's upcoming role-playing video game, Conception Plus , has released a new character introduction trailer presenting the female characters. Here is more information on the game.

The official Spike Chunsoft YouTube channel has uploaded a new 2.46 minute character introduction trailer for the upcoming harem ecchi video game Conception Plus. The video presents the female characters from the game, their astralogical signs, voice actresses and gives a release date for the project.

The game will be launching on January 31st, 2019 in Japan and exclusively for the PlayStation 4. The price tag is 5,980 yen. Fans that pre-order the physical edition of game will receive a 28-track CD titled Original Soundtrack: Rebirth. This CD includes the following: the game's background music, a shorter version of the opening theme, a long version of the ending and other materials not specified.

A Digital Deluxe Edition is available as well, giving every Star Maiden a swimsuit costume. This edition has a price tag of 8,618 yen with tax included. If you pre-order any of these two editions, a 10 percent discount will be awarded.



The anime series adaptation has been airing since October 10 and has 8 episodes out right now. Gonzo animates the project, Keitarou Motonaga is directing, the opening theme song is "Star light, Star bright" by nano and the ending theme is "Desires" by Manami Numakura.

