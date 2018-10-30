CORPSE PARTY: BOOK OF SHADOWS Reveals Brand New Launch Trailer

Just in time for the Halloween season; the PC game, Corpse Party: Book of Shadows, has just revealed a brand new launch trailer for the game's release. Hit the jump to check it out!

XSEED Games is getting their audiences raring to go for hte spooky Halloween season with their latest PC release; Corpse Party: Book of Shadows. The game serves as an anthology game that fuses a sequel, prequel, midquel and even an alternate universe for the original Corpse Party game. XSEED also recently put out a new launch trailer for the game that can be seen below. Feel free to check it out!







Excited for the newest release in the Corpse Party series? Makes sure to share your thoughts in the usal spot! Also make sure to stay tuned for more planned releases from XSEED. Corpse Party: Book of Shadows is available now on Steam and GOG!

