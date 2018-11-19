DEAD OR ALIVE 6 Has Revealed Its Lightning Technomancer NiCO

Publisher KOEI TECMO AMERICA's fighting game, Dead or Alive 6, has revealed its latest character joining the roster. The Lightning Technomancer NiCO is here and showcases her moveset.

The official KOEI TECMO AMERICA has uploaded a new 2.14 minute trailer on the new character hitting anime fighting game Dead or Alive 6, NiCO. Also known as The Lightning Technomancer, she is a practitioner of Pencak Silat, a mysterious martial art. NiCO presents her moveset in the video, having several shots of her attacks and grapples shown.



The video also shows how NiCO is added to the story, there are gameplay shots of other characters as well. Dead or Alive 6 is developed by Team Ninja, published by Keoi Tecmo, directed/produced by Yohei Shimbori, designed by Taku Sugawara and Yutaka Saito is the artist. The game will hit the PlayStation 4, PC and Xbox One on February 15, 2019, it has both single and multiplayer options.





DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE