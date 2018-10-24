DEATH END RE;QUEST Shares New Glitch Mode Screenshots

Death en re;Quest, developed by Compile Heart and Idea Factory International, has shared new screenshots of the upcoming Glitch Mode. The game came out on April 12, 2018 in Japan and will hit the West on 2019. PlayStation 4 has the exclusive privilege of the game.



Here is the official description of the Glitch Mode:

Whenever a party member touches a “Field Bug” or is attacked, their “Corruption Level” increases. When your party member’s Corruption Level exceeds a certain threshold, your party member will transform into “Glitch Mode” where they obtain God-Level abilities! But be wary of over-extending your party member’s Corruption Level! Once your Corruption Level surpasses a certain limit, your characters will be unable to move entirely, and if they fall and are revived in battle, they’ll come back with status ailments! Utilize Glitch Mode to your advantage!

The images below highlight the different transformations from Glitch Mode. We can see the main characters of the game in action and the visual effects presented in detail. You can also find the Opening Movie Trailer below which serves as an introduction to the game, characters and story for the game.