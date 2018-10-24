DEATH END RE;QUEST Shares New Glitch Mode Screenshots
Death en re;Quest, developed by Compile Heart and Idea Factory International, has shared new screenshots of the upcoming Glitch Mode. The game came out on April 12, 2018 in Japan and will hit the West on 2019. PlayStation 4 has the exclusive privilege of the game.
Developer Idea Factory has released new screenshots of action adventure game, Death end re;Quest's new Glitch Mode. Here is more information on the mode and game.
Here is the official description of the Glitch Mode:
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]