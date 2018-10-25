DEATH MARK: New Trailer Released Showcasing Spirits

Death Mark

games is gearing up this Halloween to be a very 'spiritual' one. With the release of their upcoming game ""; a new English dubbed trailer can be seen below. According to, the game's story is as follows: "In, A strange rumor is spreading in Tokyo's H City: those who bear the Mark will die. Unexpectedly appearing on the body, like a chewed up birthmark, the Mark is said to result in an unknown death. Now, having lost your memory, you stand before a mysterious house said to protect those who possess the Mark. As the doors swing open, the countdown to death has already begun." Needless to say that with stakes like this, the game is bound to take some interesting turns.

Aside from the basic copy of the game, a limited edition that features a 96-page full color hardcover artbook, soundtrack of the game, a tattoo of the mark and a stylized slipcase; will also be included with the release. The game is set to ship on Halloween on the Playstation 4 and Vita, and Nintendo Switch. Make sure to check out the trailer and share your thoughts in the usual spot!