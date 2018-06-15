DEATH NOTE Main Characters Are Highlighted In New JUMP FORCE Clip

E3 2018 is over but Bandai Namco has a surprise for everyone. Light and Ryuk are here to cause chaos. This is what is next for the ultimate fighting game anime crossover.

The anime mash-up has been revealed this year when Jump Force made its debut during E3 2018. A blend of iconic anime franchises, with more to come in future updates, we get to see some of our favourite characters in a fantastic new way. E3 is done but that doesn't mean Bandai Namco is done teasing quite yet - take a look at the latest teaser featuring our Death Note characters:



E3 2018 is over but we have one last surprise just for you!

It’s time to look for what will come next in the ultimate crossover JUMP FORCE: let there be…Light!#JUMPFORCE #unite2fight #E32018 pic.twitter.com/vzEhQQvQ7y — BANDAI NAMCO Europe (@BandaiNamcoEU) June 15, 2018



According to Bandai:

"Featuring the world’s most popular and classic manga/anime franchises including DRAGON BALL Z, ONE PIECE, NARUTO, and many others, players will be able to create their three-character manga/anime dream tag team and take them into battle in hyper-stylish arena brawls set against backdrops of famous landmarks around the world including New York City’s Times Square and the Matterhorn in the Alps. Utilising Unreal Engine 4, JUMP FORCE brings these titans of Japanese pop culture to life for the first time ever in stunning realistic detail.

The lines that separate our world from the JUMP world have been blurred, with evil forces spilling into the real world to rule over humanity. The greatest heroes known to manga/anime including Goku, Luffy, Naruto, as well as many others to be announced, must join forces to triumph over the forces of evil seeping in from the JUMP world."