Development On KINGDOM HEARTS III Has Finally Been Completed, Announces Its Director

The highly-anticipated Kingdom Hearts III game has wrapped production after five long years in development. Hit the jump to find out more...

Kingdom Hearts III was announced a whole five years ago, but after many behind-the-scenes worries, the game has finally completed development.

Tetsuya Nomura, the director of

the game's official Twitter account to announce the exciting news as well as unveil an extended version of the "Together" trailer. Fans were obviously very pleased to hear this news as, throughout , took control ofto announce the exciting news as well as unveil an extended version of the "Together" trailer. Fans were obviously very pleased to hear this news as, throughout

's development, there were doubts that the game would reach this phase.

Nomura's tweet reads as such:

Check out the tweet below:

I'm proud to unveil an extended version of the trailer that's been playing in NA cinemas. And guess what? We've wrapped up development of #KingdomHearts III!

If you haven't had the chance yet, now would be a good time to prep by playing 1.5+2.5 & 2.8. See you next month! - Nomura pic.twitter.com/NvZYBut3WI — Kingdom Hearts (@KINGDOMHEARTS) November 20, 2018

What do you think about Kingdom Hearts III wrapping development? Are you looking forward to the long-awaited sequel?

Kingdom Hearts IIIKingdom Hearts III

Kingdom Hearts III is set to release on January 29th, 2019 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.