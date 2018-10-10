DISASTER REPORT 4 PLUS Has Been Delayed To November 22

The official Granzella website has announced that the action game, Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories, has been delayed to November 22 due to quality improvement. The site apologizes and explains that users who are looking forward to the software would not have been satisfied with the product.



The company states that due to lack of power, the release date of October 25th was cancelled and more time is needed to perfect their project. Kazuma Kujo is producing the title, Unreal Engine 4 is used to power it up and PlayStation 4 will have the exclusivity of the video game.



This is not the first time the title has been pushed back and the same reason was given. The first release date was March 10, 2011 but was pushed back to spring time and ended up being cancelled. November 2015 came by and the game was announced again with a release date of January 2017 and got postponed to February 2017. Now, the final release date is November 22, 2018 for Japan.





The game takes place in a big city in the year 201X. It's July, the heart of summer, and the main character is visiting the city for a job interview. The city is suddenly hit with a major earthquake