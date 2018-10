DISGAEA 5 COMPLETE Will Hit PC Via Steam On October 22

Publisherannounced thatwill be available forplayers viaon October 22 with a price tag of $39.99. The game can be purchased with a, it is going for $29.99 until October 29. The game had an original release date of May 7 but got delayed due to some unexpected issues.andare giving out demo codes for players who create an account on. And best part, anything done in the demo will be carried over to the actual game. Eight bonus scenarios will be included in the game, four characters chosen by fans as the best in the franchise and three character classes that were DLC in Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance. Players who have Disgaea 2 for PC will receive four new weapons.Here is the game's description and overview:

In a universe ruled by Overlords, only one shall prevail!

Disgaea 5 Complete tells a tale of revenge and rebellion. As a new and terrible Overlord named Void Dark seeks to enslave the countless Netherworlds, one young demon has stood to end his reign—Killia. In Disgaea 5 Complete, lead Killia and his tenacious army of rebels on their dark and dangerous path to vengeance. Filled with more over-the-top action and hilarious writing than ever before, Disgaea 5 Complete’s damage numbers are surely headed for the record books.

Disgaea 5 Complete is a strategy RPG that offers hundreds of hours of over-the-top, award-winning gameplay. The game includes all 8 bonus scenarios, 4 fan-favorite characters, and 3 character classes that were originally DLC in the PlayStation 4 release of Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance.

Aim for the top in this crazy, nonstop strategy RPG of ridiculous proportions!

Key Features