DISGAEA 5 COMPLETE Will Hit PC Via Steam On October 22

In a universe ruled by Overlords, only one shall prevail!

Disgaea 5 Complete tells a tale of revenge and rebellion. As a new and terrible Overlord named Void Dark seeks to enslave the countless Netherworlds, one young demon has stood to end his reign—Killia. In Disgaea 5 Complete, lead Killia and his tenacious army of rebels on their dark and dangerous path to vengeance. Filled with more over-the-top action and hilarious writing than ever before, Disgaea 5 Complete’s damage numbers are surely headed for the record books.

Disgaea 5 Complete is a strategy RPG that offers hundreds of hours of over-the-top, award-winning gameplay. The game includes all 8 bonus scenarios, 4 fan-favorite characters, and 3 character classes that were originally DLC in the PlayStation 4 release of Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance.

Aim for the top in this crazy, nonstop strategy RPG of ridiculous proportions!

Key Features