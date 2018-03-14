DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY NT Revealed A New Character With A Trailer And Gameplay

Looks like Dissidia will be receiving a new DLC character in the form of Vayne from Final Fantasy XII! Hit the jump to see him in all of his glory in this exciting new trailer and gameplay video!

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT has recently revealed the new character that will be joining the game's roster. The character is none other than Vayne Carudas Solidor, a name fans of the series should recognize from FInal Fantasy XII. If you never played FFXII, luckily we have two fairly substantial trailers that provide a general idea of Vayne's character and gameplay mechanics.



Here's the first trailer below:







Also, there was also a 6- minute gameplay showcase released as well on the character, thanks to Famitsu:







With the Dissidia arcade character dropping on March 14th and the NT character in April, will you be enlisting Vayne into your game?



