DORAEMON: STORY OF SEASONS Game Is Getting An English Release

Hit children's anime series, Doraemon, is having its latest video game outing released in an English version. Hit the jump to learn more about the release!

A recent announcement came out of Bandai Namco Entertainment, that the hit children's anime character, Doraemon, would be having its latest video game Story of Seasons released in the west! This English release will allow fans of the area to enjoy the peaceful farming and bond making mechanics that the game has to offer. The game has also released an announcement trailer for the game that can be seen below.







The game will be released in Asia and Europe as well and can be found on the Nintendo Switch and on Steam.Excited for the English release? Share it in the comments! Doraemon: Story of Seasons will be released Autumn of this year!

