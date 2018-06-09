DRAGALIA LOST Gets A New Trailer Focusing On Its Story

Nintendo and Cygames prepare the release of Dragalia Lost with a new trailer. This time it is a preview of the story and the main characters. The game will be launched for iOS and Android on August 27th in the US, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macao.



Although the exact launch date for the rest of the countries has not been confirmed, it will not be far from those days. The priority launch in different countries is a common practice in smartphone games and serves to polish certain details before a global launch.

Dragalia Lost is an action RPG with tactile controls whose central theme is the union between humans and dragons. Our character will have the ability to take the form of a dragon and possess his powers.



These dragons will be part of five different classes, depending on their element: Wind, Fire, Water, Light and Darkness. The game also includes multiplayer battles and the possibility of building citadels to increase our level and that of our dragons.