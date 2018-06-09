DRAGALIA LOST Gets A New Trailer Focusing On Its Story
Publisher Nintendo's fantasy-adventure mobile game, Dragalia Lost, has released a new trailer that showcases the title's story or campaign. The game content is still in development but here is a preview.
Nintendo and Cygames prepare the release of Dragalia Lost with a new trailer. This time it is a preview of the story and the main characters. The game will be launched for iOS and Android on August 27th in the US, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macao.
Although the exact launch date for the rest of the countries has not been confirmed, it will not be far from those days. The priority launch in different countries is a common practice in smartphone games and serves to polish certain details before a global launch.
Dragalia Lost is an action RPG with tactile controls whose central theme is the union between humans and dragons. Our character will have the ability to take the form of a dragon and possess his powers.
These dragons will be part of five different classes, depending on their element: Wind, Fire, Water, Light and Darkness. The game also includes multiplayer battles and the possibility of building citadels to increase our level and that of our dragons.
The plot will focus on the kingdom of Alberia, whose strength lies in the power inherent in the royal family, who can change their form. By forming a bond with a dragon, rulers can gain great power with which to deal with the dangers that plague the kingdom.
This is not usually necessary, since Alberia is protected by a stone of great power. However, one day the stone begins to weaken without warning, and it will be the task of the Prince and his future companions to find a solution.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]