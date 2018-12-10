 DRAGALIA LOST Mobile Game Earned $16 Million In 2 Weeks
Developers Cygames and Nintendo Entertainment Planning & Development's action role-playing game, Dragalia Lost, generated $16 million dollars in just two weeks of launch. Here is more information.

SensorTower has shared a gross revenue graphic that presents the amount of money made by several video games in the same category, this time it is all about Nintendo mobile games. According to their data, Dragalia Lost grossed $16 million in just two weeks after launch, $13.5 million of the total money came from Japan and the U.S.

They state Japanese players make up the 69% of the spending for the game, 16% comes from American players and the other 15% come from Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau. 60% of the downloads have been made through the App Store and according to SensorTower, Dragalia Lost is ranked in number 19 for downloads among all iOS apps in Japan.

Dragalia Lost is directed by Hiroki Matsuura, developed by Nintendo EPD and Cygames and is available right now on both the Google Play and App Store.
