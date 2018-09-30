DRAGALIA LOST, Nintendo's Collaboration RPG With Japanese Mobile Giants Cygames, Is Released!

Nintendo's new Action-Role Playing Game, Dragalia Lost, was released yesterday for both iOS and Android devices in conjunction with Japanese Mobile Game tycoon, Cygames. Hit the jump for more news!

Dragalia Lost, Nintendo and Cygames' new mobile Action-Role Playing Game has hit stores this week, September 27th on most iOS and Android devices. Cygames, famous largely for their playerbase in mobile games made for Japan, makes their first big leap to a Worldwide release with Dragalia Lost. This partnership started prior to collaborating on this game, when Nintendo also bought 5% of the company's stock back in 2015.



The game takes place in Alberia, a magical land filled with dragons. The royalty of this kingdom have the abilities to transform into these powerful beasts, and the world is protected by The Holy Shard. When the shard begins to weaken, a young Prince must set out to gather his own Dragon Transformation and save his kingdom.



Here's the reveal trailer for the story (with English Dubbed):







The game utilizes touchscreen controls, rather than imitating a controller onscreen, as many RPG mobile games often do, which will be refreshing for players looking to kill time on this free-to-play mobile adventure game.



So far, the game has garnered a 4.8 rating out of 13.7K reviews on iOS, ranking it #1 in the Role Playing genre. As for the Google Play store, it seems a lot of issues are bug issues, rather than actual content, as reviews are averaging a 3.4 rating out of 5.9K reviews.



Dragalia Lost is available now in most markets worldwide for iOS and Android devices.



DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE