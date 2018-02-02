DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Game Has Shipped Over 2 Million Copies Globally
Earlier this week Bandai Namco announced on Twitter that it has shipped 2 million copies of its Dragon Ball FighterZ video game worldwide. The number includes download sales. Bandai Namco Entertainment added that the game has set a record for the fastest to 2 million copies in the Dragon Ball game franchise. Check out the official tweet followed by a loose translation down below!
Here is the rough translation below:
On sale today! We received a very large response from the users of fans and fighting game fans in Japan and overseas, the fastest "Dragon Ball" game series, the total number of shipments worldwide (including the download version) We've achieved ancient! #DBFZ
The game launched for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in the Americas and Europe on January 26, and launched on Thursday in Japan for PS4 and Xbox One.
In the game's story mode, as the mysterious Clone Army invades, the Super Warriors lose consciousness, and their powers. At the same time, the player protagonist becomes mind-linked to Goku. Goku and players must fight together to reveal the mystery behind the link and the Clone Army. The story mode will also have two other stories, where the player protagonist becomes mind-linked to Android 18 and to Frieza. The characters Android 16 and new character Android 21 "hold the key to the story."
