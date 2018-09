DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Receives A Massive Free Update

The officialTwitter account has shared a promotional video for the free update available now forThe new update integrates the following: a new original stage, additional levels for, new options for 1v1 and 2v2 fights and thethemed itemsThe new fighting stage is called. It looks like a pumped up version of a tournament of power stage. This setting is a huge place where various audience members can observe the fight going on. It gives it a gladiator-like vibe.The new levels forare titles that players can wear proudly to show off their game level. Some new titles include: SS Blue (Evolved), Pride Trooper, Super Saiyan Rose, Ultra Instinct -Sign-, even Zen-Oh and many more.The game reminds players thatare on their way and the Halloween themed avatars, stamps, player cards, titles and outfit colors are available.concludes the video by stating more free updates are coming soon and showcasing their alternate editions of the game.As soon as more info pops up, we will let you know.