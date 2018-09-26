DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Receives A Massive Free Update
The official Bandai Namco Entertainment Twitter account has shared a promotional video for the free update available now for Dragon Ball FighterZ.
Developer Arc System Works' 2.5D anime fighting game, Dragon Ball FighterZ, has announced its giant free update containing various new elements for the game. Here is what's coming to the game.
The new update integrates the following: a new original stage, additional levels for Ranked Match, new options for 1v1 and 2v2 fights and the Halloween themed items mentioned yesterday.
The new fighting stage is called Galactic Arena. It looks like a pumped up version of a tournament of power stage. This setting is a huge place where various audience members can observe the fight going on. It gives it a gladiator-like vibe.
The new levels for Ranked Match are titles that players can wear proudly to show off their game level. Some new titles include: SS Blue (Evolved), Pride Trooper, Super Saiyan Rose, Ultra Instinct -Sign-, even Zen-Oh and many more.
The game reminds players that Seasonal Z Capsules are on their way and the Halloween themed avatars, stamps, player cards, titles and outfit colors are available.
Bandai concludes the video by stating more free updates are coming soon and showcasing their alternate editions of the game.
As soon as more info pops up, we will let you know.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]