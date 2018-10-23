DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 Releases New Master Raid Mode Images

Developer and publisher Bandi Namco has released new images from Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2's new Master Raid Mode. This new mode will be available in a free update on winter. A 5 versus 1 mode with Demigra, Fused Zamasu and Mira as playable boss characters.



Xenoverse 2 came out on October 25, 2016 and is produced by Masayuki Hirano with designs from Akira Toriyama. The game is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. There are 8 DLC packs available and 4 Extra Packs. The title has a 72% in GameRankings and a 72/100 with Metacritic.



The game has shipped over 1.4 million copies worldwide and the PS4 version in Japan has sold over 87,105 copies. The Nintendo Switch version has sold more than 500,000 copies worldwide and debuted at the third spot in Japan's sales charts.









