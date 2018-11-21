 DRAGON: MARKED FOR DEATH Reveals Release Date With New Trailer
Inti Creates has released a brand new trailer for their upcoming game, Dragon: Marked for death. Hit the jump to check it out and find out the release date!

In 2017, Japanese game company Inti Creates announced that they would be releasing a new 2D side scroller, with co-op capabilities, called Dragon: Marked For Death. With a crew of creators that had also worked on Inti's other property, Mega Man Zero, it was just a matter of time before we got an idea of what these creators had in store for the game. Now a brand new animated trailer for the game has been released. In the trailer the official release date of the game was also revealed. Check it out below! 



Being able to choose from four classes, (Empress, Warrior, Shinobi and Witch), the game also takes you through over 30 main missions and also side quests and 200-400 screen stages. Needless to say this game proises to be something special. Excited for the game? Dragon: Marked For Death releases in Japan and in the West (in two packs for the four classes) on Januarry 31st on Nintendo Switch
