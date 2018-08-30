DRAGONBALL FIGHTERZ: A New Gameplay Trailer Revealed For COOLER

After an exciting trailer announcement earlier this month, a new extended trailer that shows off the gameplay of Cooler, in Dragonball FighterZ, was released! Hit the jump to check out his moves!

Earlier this month, during EVO 2018, a new character trailer wa announced for Cooler, in Dragonball FighterZ. While the announcement trailer was enough to get fans even more excited for the surprise hit fighter of EVO; as of this week a new and extended gameplay traielr was released to really go into detail and show off Cooler and all that his character has to offer in the world of Dragonball FighterZ. Check out the exciting five minute trailer of Frieza's, admittedly taller, brother below!







Excited to add this powerfull DLC character to your team? Or maybe you are looking forward to finding the right character to answer back to all of those new Cooler mains? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! Cooler, while not having a release date announced yet, has been confirmed to be releasing sometime in September for PS4, Steam and Xbox One and Dragonball FighterZ will finally make its way to Nintendo consoles in the West with the Switch release on Spetember 28th.

