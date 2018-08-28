DRAGONBALL XENOVERSE 2 Reveals Extra Pack 3 Trailer

Dragonball Xenoverse 2 reveals a new trailer for their extra pack 3; which features two new characters and a multitude of quests. Hit the jump for the details!

In a brief, but exciting, bit of news coming out of Bandai Namco Entertainment; the new "Extra Pack 3" trailer was just unveiled for Dragonball Xenoverse 2! The trailer features all of the goodies that the pack entails and it is loaded with a ton of new features and a couple new characters! Two of the new characters have been such as Kefla, from Super, and Super Baby Vegeta, from GT! The trailer also features some combat gameplay with them. Additional features were released to enhance the gameplay experience, which included, five quests, eight skills, four costumes and two super souls. Check out all of features in the trailer below which launches on Tuesday!







Excited to try out hte new features in the game and the new characters? Share your thoughts in the comments. Dragonball Xenoverse 2 is avaiable now for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Steam on PC

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE