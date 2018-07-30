DRAGONBALL XENOVERSE 2 Reveals Gameplay Trailer For Super Baby Vegeta
The Dragonball Xenoverse 2 DLC announcements are still coming! With this latest update you can play has Super Baby Vegeta and Kefla! Hit the jump for the gameplay trailer!
Bandai Namco Entertainment has managed to keep the world of Dragonball Xenoverse 2 alive with wildly expansive and exciting DLC. Now, with the third DLC pack coming this summer we get another expansive and exciting pack that includes two playable characters from the Dragonball Super and GT universe! This includes Super Baby Vegeta and Kefla! Recently a new gameplay trailer for Super Baby Vegeta has been released that can checked out below!
The DLC pack will also include five quests, eight skills, four costumes, and two super souls! The DLC pack should be releasing this summer for the Playstation 4, Xbox One,Nintendo Switch and PC. Excited to check out the new DLC? Share your thoughts in the comments!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]