DRAGONBALL XENOVERSE 2 Reveals Gameplay Trailer For Super Baby Vegeta

The Dragonball Xenoverse 2 DLC announcements are still coming! With this latest update you can play has Super Baby Vegeta and Kefla! Hit the jump for the gameplay trailer!

Bandai Namco Entertainment has managed to keep the world of Dragonball Xenoverse 2 alive with wildly expansive and exciting DLC. Now, with the third DLC pack coming this summer we get another expansive and exciting pack that includes two playable characters from the Dragonball Super and GT universe! This includes Super Baby Vegeta and Kefla! Recently a new gameplay trailer for Super Baby Vegeta has been released that can checked out below!