DYNASTY WARRIORS 8: XTREME LEGENDS DEFINITIVE EDITION Announces December 27 North American Release Date

The publisher Koei Tecmo has announced that the Nintendo Switch game, Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends Definitive Edition, will be available in North America and Europe on December 27. The previous announcement confirms the same release date for Japan as well. The game can be purchased through the Nintendo eShop for $39.99 and the first week of launch will give players a 10% discount, buy it quickly to take advantage of the offer.

Dynasty Warriors 8 Switch will include all the downloadble content from the previous games like scenarios, costumes, items and many other things. The saved data will be connected with the Switch version and other consoles. The select games are: Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate, Dynasty Warriors 8: Empires and Warriors Orochi 4. Whatever you do in other games and consoles can be transferred to the Switch. The site promises to reveal more details on interlocking awards later.