DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Reveals Its Co-op Mode In New Trailer

Developer Omega Force's hack and slash video game, Dynasty Warriors 9, has released a new Cooperative mode trailer where it shows how two friends can play together. Here is more.

The official KOEI TECMO AMERICA YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.07 co-op trailer for the hack and slash video game Dynasty Warriors 9. The game came out on February 13, 2018 but did not include a co-op mode, even though the company did promise it for later. This video serves as a major update announcement for the game, it includes: the two-player co-op preview, online play with Trial Version players and DLC listing.



The new downloadable content includes: 16 costumes, 6 weapons, 4 scenarios and 4 scenario costumes. Season Pass 2 holders have special bonuses not listed. Some upcoming updates: online rankings, growth system, accessories, wallpapers, BGM and Gems. The new co-op mode will be available for online and offline play for both PlayStation 4 and PC, the Xbox version is coming soon.





