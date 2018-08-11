EDGE OF ETERNITY Gets Its Early Access Launch Delayed
Developer Midgar Studio has announced that the upcoming action adventure game, Edge of Eternity, has been delayed to December 5 from its original date of November 29. The game has not shown much footage but has an Early Access trailer that introduces players to the project's world.
Developer Midgar Studio's upcoming action adventure game, Edge of Eternity, has been delayed. Here is more information on the change of release date and on the game.
The game has players follow Daryon and Selene and find a cure to the Corrosion that is poisoning the world. Turn-based battles are the mechanic here however, players can explore the alien world of Heryon as much as they want.
The reason given for changing the release date is that the studio is finishing polishing the game and want to make sure that it is as enjoyable as possible. The studio has a lot of information on the game's Early Access and it answers the most frequently asked questions. Check out the Steam post and read more.
