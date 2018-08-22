Experience The Ninja World With The NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Demo Now Live!

The highly anticipated game of Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker just released its demo for everyone to play. Players can now experience more features the beta versions did not have.

The Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker demo is ready to go on the PlayStation 4. Xbox One players will have to wait until Thursday. Not fair, I know. The PlayStation Store gives you access to the pre-purchase of the game, the more expensive Deluxe Edition and the free demo.

Bandai Namco tweeted out the dates the demo will be running. The PS4's demo started yesterday and will be live until August 26. The Xbox One demo will run from August 25 to August 29.

There is no demo for the PC version of the game, Steam users will have to wait until the game's official release. There is also no pre-order option for PC, just pre-purchase.

Game's synopsis:

“The Naruto franchise is back with a brand new experience in Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker!” Bandai Namco said about the new game. “This new game lets gamers battle as a team of 4 to compete against other teams online! Graphically, Shinobi Striker is also built from the ground up in a completely new graphic style. Lead your team and fight online to see who the best ninjas are!"