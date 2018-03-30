FIRE EMBLEM WARRIORS Reveals New DLC Character Promos

The latest addition to the Fire Emblem series has just unveiled three new character DLC trailers for their game Fire Emblem Warriors. Hit the jump to get a taste of what's to come!

For almost 30 years the Fire Emblem series has claimed the attention of the masses through various and exciting video games, animations, and even manga! Now with their latest game installment, Fire Emblem Warriors, the third DLC pack was recently unveiled by Koei Tecmo!



The DLC will have a heavier focus on Fire Emblem: Awakening and release three new playable characters! The characters will be Olivia, Tharja and Owain! There were also gameplay trailers for the three new characters that were released that you can check out right here!





















After these exciting character promos, will you be one of the many to download the new DLC? Sound off your thoughts in the comments! Fire Emblem Warriors is out now for the Nintendo Switch!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE