Video Games Headlines

FIRE EMBLEM WARRIORS Reveals New DLC Character Promos

FIRE EMBLEM WARRIORS Reveals New DLC Character Promos

The latest addition to the Fire Emblem series has just unveiled three new character DLC trailers for their game Fire Emblem Warriors. Hit the jump to get a taste of what's to come!

marvelfreek94 | 3/30/2018
Filed Under: "Video Games" Source: www.crunchyroll.com
For almost 30 years the Fire Emblem series has claimed the attention of the masses through various and exciting video games, animations, and even manga! Now with their latest game installment, Fire Emblem Warriors, the third DLC pack was recently unveiled by Koei Tecmo

The DLC will have a heavier focus on Fire Emblem: Awakening and release three new playable characters! The characters will be Olivia, Tharja and Owain! There were also gameplay trailers for the three new characters that were released that you can check out right here! 










After these exciting character promos, will you be one of the many to download the new DLC? Sound off your thoughts in the comments! Fire Emblem Warriors is out now for the Nintendo Switch
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...