Furyu Corporation Announces October 18 Release Date Of CRYSTAR PS4 Game

Furyu Corporation has revealed the Crystar game for PlayStation 4. They gave several details about the project, calling it a "cry and fight action RPG". Crying while kicking butt? Interesting.

The latest issue of V-Jump magazine has the announcement for action RPG, CRYSTAR. The story will be written by Naoki Hisaya, formerly of Tactics, Key and Siesta. Here is a list of the revealed staff:

Scenario: Naoki Hisaya

Character Design: Riuichi

Character Design & Modeling Art: ntny

BGM: Sakuzyo

Theme Song: Nagi Yanagi

Opening Animation: Shaft

Developer: Gemdrops

Crying makes you stronger.

Introduction of Rei.

Here is the list of the main characters:

Rei Hatada (CV: Reina Kondou)

Mirai Hatada (CV: Sayaka Senbongi) – Rei’s sister

Mephis (CV: Shiori Izawa) – A straitlaced manager of limbo

Pheles (CV: Rika Tachibana) – An emotionally unstable manager of limbo

The game's synopsis:

Rei, who killed her little sister after being drawn into limbo, throws herself into battle against monsters as an agent of the devil. The girl who made a deal with the devil will reap souls using tears as her weapon.