Furyu Corporation Announces October 18 Release Date Of CRYSTAR PS4 Game
The latest issue of V-Jump magazine has the announcement for action RPG, CRYSTAR. The story will be written by Naoki Hisaya, formerly of Tactics, Key and Siesta. Here is a list of the revealed staff:
Furyu Corporation has revealed the Crystar game for PlayStation 4. They gave several details about the project, calling it a "cry and fight action RPG". Crying while kicking butt? Interesting.
Scenario: Naoki Hisaya
Character Design: Riuichi
Character Design & Modeling Art: ntny
BGM: Sakuzyo
Theme Song: Nagi Yanagi
Opening Animation: Shaft
Developer: Gemdrops
Crying makes you stronger.
Introduction of Rei.
Here is the list of the main characters:
Rei Hatada (CV: Reina Kondou)
Mirai Hatada (CV: Sayaka Senbongi) – Rei’s sister
Mephis (CV: Shiori Izawa) – A straitlaced manager of limbo
Pheles (CV: Rika Tachibana) – An emotionally unstable manager of limbo
The game's synopsis:
Rei, who killed her little sister after being drawn into limbo, throws herself into battle against monsters as an agent of the devil. The girl who made a deal with the devil will reap souls using tears as her weapon.
The afterlife is your battlefield. The goal is to get to the lowest level of the world where the souls of the dead drift about. Shedding tears in this world purifies a soul’s “Danmatsuma,” or last moments. “Shisou,” or mental armor, is created through mental development. By defeating enemies, their Danmatsuma will cling to Rei. Danmatsuma are visual manifestations of Rei’s self-hatred and conflicts, which are the source of her Shisou.
CRYSTAR comes out in Japan on October 18 for PlayStation 4.
