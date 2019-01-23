GOD EATER 3 Celebrates The Franchise's 9th Anniversary And Will Have A Special Broadcast
Developer and publisher Bandai Namco has announced a special live stream titled God Eater 9th Anniversary Official Broadcast. The broadcast is celebrating 9 years of the game's history and will be streaming on YouTube, Niconico and Periscope on February 4 at 20:00 to 22:00 JST or 5:00 a.m. central time to 7:00 a.m. central time.
Developer BANDAI NAMCO Studios' upcoming action adventure video game, God Eater 3, has announced a special broadcast celebrating the game's 9th anniversary. Here are the details on the stream.
The special broadcast will give players the latest information on the God Eater series. The development team will give details on God Eater 3's next free update and the latest information poppin up for God Eater: Resonant Ops. The 9th anniversary will have some events and bonuses for players.
The God Eater 3 version 1.11 will be out for the PS4 in Japan on January 23. This new update will have worldwide cross-matching, lighting improvements (specifically in character faces), other adjustments for combat and text.
All of sudden, unknown life forms called “Oracle cells” begin their uncontrolled consumption of all life on Earth. Their ravenous appetite “devour” and remarkable adaptability earn them first dread, then awe, and finally the name “Aragami”. In the face of an enemy completely immune to conventional weapons, urban civilization collapses, and each day humanity is driven further and further toward extinction.
One single ray of hope remains for humanity. Following the development of “God Arcs”—living weapons which incorporate Oracle cells—their wielders, the “God Eaters,” appear. In a world ravaged by mad gods, these “God Eaters” fight a desperate war...
Create your character, and fight for the survival of human-kind in GOD EATER 3. Select your weapon from a wide range of God Arcs and face brand new Aragamis in dynamic high-speed battles. Explore devastated areas you have never seen in the previous GOD EATER games.
God Eater 3 is out on February 8 for PS4 and PC
