GOD EATER 3 Game Releases Its Official Opening Video

The official 876TV YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.32 opening theme trailer for the upcoming adventure game God Eater 3. The video is the opening that will play when fans open up the game for the first time. The video has several scenes that reveal a bit too much for the story, if you do not want any sort of information on the game's details, do not watch it. Listen to the music without looking at the video, some scenes might be considered spoilers. However, if you do not care about that, the opening is a great sample of animation, it shows the hard work the developers put in it.

The opening theme is Stereo Future by Bish and is described as a punk band without instruments. The story of the game follows the unknown disaster known as the ash zone. Humans need to escape the ground because of this area covering it and escape ot the underground base Minato. The game's protagonist is AGE, the player follows him and his friends surviving the hard days ahead.