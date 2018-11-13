GOD EATER 3 Game Releases Its Official Opening Video
The official 876TV YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.32 opening theme trailer for the upcoming adventure game God Eater 3. The video is the opening that will play when fans open up the game for the first time. The video has several scenes that reveal a bit too much for the story, if you do not want any sort of information on the game's details, do not watch it. Listen to the music without looking at the video, some scenes might be considered spoilers. However, if you do not care about that, the opening is a great sample of animation, it shows the hard work the developers put in it.
Developer BANDAI NAMCO Studios' upcoming action adventure video game, God Eater 3, has shared a new opening theme video where fans can enjoy the animation style and music of the game.
The opening theme is Stereo Future by Bish and is described as a punk band without instruments. The story of the game follows the unknown disaster known as the ash zone. Humans need to escape the ground because of this area covering it and escape ot the underground base Minato. The game's protagonist is AGE, the player follows him and his friends surviving the hard days ahead.
God Eater 3 has a December 13 release date for PlayStation 4 and a February 8, 2019 release date for PC via Steam. Shift is the studio developing it and BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment publishes the project. The game is a sequel to God Eater 2: Rage Burst which came out on August 30, 2016.
