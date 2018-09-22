GOD EATER 3 Has Released A New Opening Animation Sneak Peek
Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel has shared an opening animation sneak peek for GOD EATER 3, coming to PlayStation 4 and PC.
Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment America has released a sneak peek of the upcoming GOD EATER 3 video game. The video demonstrates the animation quality and the opening of the project.
The video is highlighting the animation done by Ufotable, this is not their first time doing animation for GOD EATER.
The video is just 17 seconds long but it's purpose is to demonstrate the type of animation this game will have. This opening looks like an actual anime series.
Here are GOD EATER 3's key features:
First GOD EATER game imagined and conceived for new generation home consoles
Dynamic slayer fights with high speed action
Brand new fields to roam
New Aragamis to fight
Enjoy various original weapons
All of sudden, unknown life forms called “Oracle cells” begin their uncontrolled consumption of all life on Earth. Their ravenous appetite “devour” and remarkable adaptability earn them first dread, then awe, and finally the name “Aragami”. In the face of an enemy completely immune to conventional weapons, urban civilization collapses, and each day humanity is driven further and further toward extinction.
One single ray of hope remains for humanity. Following the development of “God Arcs”—living weapons which incorporate Oracle cells—their wielders, the “God Eaters,” appear. In a world ravaged by mad gods, these “God Eaters” fight a desperate war...
Create your character, and fight for the survival of human-kind in GOD EATER 3. Select your weapon from a wide range of God Arcs and face brand new Aragamis in dynamic high-speed battles. Explore devastated areas you have never seen in the previous GOD EATER games.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]