GOD EATER 3 Releases New Trailer Revealing North American Release Date

The official Bandai Namco YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.48 trailer for the upcoming God Eater 3 video game. The video showcases the game's mechanics, gameplay and character relations. This video serves as an introduction to the world of God Eater 3. The North American release date of February 8, 2019 was revealed.



The game will be out on December 13, 2018 in Japan and is Developed by Marvelous' First Studio. It will be available for both PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. The game is a sequel to God Eater 2 Rage Burst and will feature dual wielding, the first time this happens in a God Eater game.



Here is the official description:

Game overview



All of sudden, unknown life forms called “Oracle cells” begin their uncontrolled consumption of all life on Earth. Their ravenous appetite “devour” and remarkable adaptability earn them first dread, then awe, and finally the name “Aragami”. In the face of an enemy completely immune to conventional weapons, urban civilization collapses, and each day humanity is driven further and further toward extinction.

One single ray of hope remains for humanity. Following the development of “God Arcs”—living weapons which incorporate Oracle cells—their wielders, the “God Eaters,” appear. In a world ravaged by mad gods, these “God Eaters” fight a desperate war...

Create your character, and fight for the survival of human-kind in GOD EATER 3. Select your weapon from a wide range of God Arcs and face brand new Aragamis in dynamic high-speed battles. Explore devastated areas you have never seen in the previous GOD EATER games.

Key features



First GOD EATER game imagined and conceived for new generation home consoles

Dynamic slayer fights with high speed action

Brand new fields to roam

New Aragamis to fight