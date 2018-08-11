GOD EATER 3 Shares New Trailer Previewing Opening Theme And New Gameplay

Developer BANDAI NAMCO Studios' upcoming action adventure video game, God Eater 3, has shared a new trailer that previews its opening theme and new gameplay footage. Here is more on the project.

The official 876TV YouTube channel has uploaded a new 5.01 trailer for the upcoming adventure game God Eater 3. The video previews the game's opening theme and shows new footage like customization options, action scenes and cinematics.



The opening theme is Stereo Future by Bish and is described as a punk band without instruments. The story of the game follows the unknown disaster known as the ash zone. Humans need to escape the ground because of this area covering it and escape ot the underground base Minato. The game's protagonist is AGE, the player follows him and his friends surviving the hard days ahead.



God Eater 3 has a December 13 release date for PlayStation 4 and a February 8, 2019 release date for PC via Steam. Shift is the studio developing it and BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment publishes the project. The game is a sequel to God Eater 2: Rage Burst which came out on August 30, 2016.





