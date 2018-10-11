GRIMMS ECHOES Mobile Game Has Released Its Second Promotional Video

Developer Square Enix's upcoming fantasy adventure mobile game, Grimms Echoes, has released its second promotional video. Here is more information on the project.

The official Square Enix YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.28 minute promotional vidoe for the upcoming mobile game Grimms Echoes. The video does not show any gameplay, it only introduces the main characters from the game and serves as a reminder for fans that the game is coming.



Pre-registration for the game is now available and a closed beta for Android will run from November 19 to 26. The game came out in Japan back in January 21, 2016 for both iOS and Android devices and got more than 17 million downloads. It is free to play with in-app purchases and got a big patch in January 2018.



Another game in this franchise is Grimms Notes, the online free-to-play role-playing game that is also developed by Square Enix. It hit Japan in January 21, 2016 and the U.S. in March 2, 2018. It is available for both iOS and Android. An anime series titlted Grimms Notes The Animation is schedules to premiere in January 2019, animated by Brain's Base, directed by Seiki Sugawara, written by Hiroshi Yamaguchi and music produced by Fumiyuki Go.





