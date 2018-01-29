GUNDAM BATTLE OPERATIONS 2 Has Announced Beta With New Trailer

On Sunday Bandai Namco Entertainment began streaming a beta announcement trailer for Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2. Hit the jump to check it out.

On Sunday, Bandai Namco Entertainment began streaming the beta announcement trailer for Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2. Which is the sequel to its Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation and Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation Next games. Bandai Namco Entertainment first revealed the video at the Taipei Game Show event on Sunday.



Check out the trailer and read up on more details down below!







The "team battle action" game is slated to launch on the PlayStation 4 this year. The game will be free to play. The game will have a beta test this spring, and Bandai Namco Entertainment is accepting applications for the beta from January 29th through February 14th.



What are your thoughts on the trailer? Does the game look super exciting? Are you going to give the game a try? Let us know what you are thinking by leaving us a comment! As always, stay tuned for news!

