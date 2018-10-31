Have a Look at These #Compass Anime Shorts on YouTube

If you're a fan of the smartphone game known as #Compass, then chances are you might enjoy the anime shorts found don YouTube today.

There’s a mobile game out there known as #Compass, and you may have or may not have heard of it. The game is the love child of NHN PlayArt and Nico Nico, and it’s all about using three characters to defeat three others in battle.

It’s an interesting smartphone game, to say the least, but that’s probably of no interest to some folks. What’s more interesting is the fact that there are a series of #Compass anime shorts on YouTube right now.

The shorts have a length of no more than four minutes, so if you believe Dragon Ball Heroes was too short, well, think again. For those who are wondering, the first episode follows the story of Matoi Fukawa, a young girl who is a fireworks technician.

Yes, she looks up to her grandfather for some reason. We’re guessing he was a fireworks technician at one point because we have no idea what’s going on. You see, the series is only in Japanese, therefore, there’s no way for us to understand what is being said at this point in time.

If you’re interested in waiting until we’ve taken a class to learn Japanese, well, go on right ahead.

The second episode, then, is all about Voidoll, an artificial intelligence that is in control of #Compass. And as for the third episode, it focuses on the story of Ririka who is one of the main characters in the game.

Writers and directors

Here’s the thing, the first episode was written and directed by Tetsuro Kodama, while the second and third were directed and written by Shigeyuki Watanabe.

If you want to play the game, it’s available today on iOS, Android, and the Amazon app store.