How To Watch The New PERSONA 5 Anime That Is Based On The Video Game

One of the best video games of 2017 is no other than Persona 5. The game has a slew of great characters and a decent story to boot. Not to mention, the graphics were on point, which left us with one question, how would it look as an anime?



Well, those questions can now be answered with the release of the Persona 5: The Animation. The story follows the same premise as the game where Ren Amamiya, our hero, is transferring to Shujin Academy.



Not long after, his persona awakens, which then leads him and his friends to form a group known as the Phantom Thieves.



If you’re interested, the prologue of the first episode which runs for six minutes can be found below. It also has English subtitles, therefore, it’s like watching any other anime.







How to watch Persona 5: The Animation online



Here’s the thing, if you’re living in the United States, then Hulu is your only choice. However, for those in the Americas, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland, Crunchyroll is the best bet and probably the only legal option.



We should point out that Production I.G is the company behind the animation within the game, the same guys behind Ghost in the Shell. A-1 Pictures, however, is producing the animation for the series.



This is the same studio behind Persona 4: The Golden Animation. Not to mention, the original Japanese casts are here, a move that should please fans greatly.