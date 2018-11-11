HUNTER X HUNTER GREED ADVENTURES Mobile Game Shares New Trailer

Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment's upcoming anime mobile game, Hunter x Hunter Greed Adventure, has released a new introduction video. Here is more information on the game.

The official 876TV YouTube channel has uploaded a new 2.36 minute promotional trailer for the upcoming anime mobile game Hunter x Hunter Greed Adventure. The video is an introduction to the game since it shows various gameplay sequences, mechanics, the user interface and many more things. The video shows everything fans need to see in order to learn more about the game.



The game will be out this winter and will be free to play with in-app purchases. This takes place after the Greed Island arc from the manga. It will be set in Greed Island 2, a new location created for this game. Sofika voice by Sora Tokui will be an origianl character and she is described as being mysterious and having a relation with the Game Master of Greed Island 2. She will be part of Gon and Killua's team to explore this island.





