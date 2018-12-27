INAZUMA ELEVEN: ARES NO TENBIN New Video Delays Release Date
Inazuma Eleven is a soccer video game that tells the story: "Asuto Inamori's soccer club is disbanded after the school's soccer field is destroyed. He and friends go to Tokyo to attend Raimon-chuu (Raimon Junior High) to play soccer." In an almost elseworlds story, the latest game in the series Inazuma Eleven: Ares no Tenbin, the story deviates from the original games but is also a companion to an anime and manga series. The game series is a fan favorite in Japan and recently, with its latest game on its way, a new promotioal video has been released. Check it out below!
In the promotional video it shows a delay in the initial release until sometime after May of next year. This is the second delay for the game after its initial summer 2018 release. Hopefully this means the developers are making sure the game is perfect. Excited for the newest game? Curious about another delay? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!
